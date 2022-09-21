Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Deathloop, Slime Rancher 2 and Valheim coming to Game Pass
Plenty of new September additions for Microsoft's popular subscription service have been announced.
If you are a Game Pass subscriber, you have something special to look forward to today as Deathloop has now been added to the service. And that's far from the only thing you have to look forward to as 10 new additions have been revealed today, spanning from strategy to action and more family oriented games.
Below is what you have to look forward to and when:
Deathloop (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - Today
As is tradition, there are also new Perks announced and Cloud titles getting touch controls, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.
Unfortunately, there are also a selection of titles leaving Game Pass. Make sure you play these before the end of the month, or buy them before that if you intend to keep any. As Game Pass subscribers, you have up to 20% discount.