Deathloop, Slime Rancher 2 and Valheim coming to Game Pass

If you are a Game Pass subscriber, you have something special to look forward to today as Deathloop has now been added to the service. And that's far from the only thing you have to look forward to as 10 new additions have been revealed today, spanning from strategy to action and more family oriented games.

Below is what you have to look forward to and when:



Deathloop (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - Today



Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud and Xbox Series S/X) - Today



SpiderHeck (Xbox and PC) - September 22



Beacon Pines (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 22



Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - September 22



Moonscars (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 27



Grounded - Full Release (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 27



Let's Build a Zoo (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 29



Valheim (Game Preview) (PC) - September 29



PAW Patrol: Grand Prix (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 30



As is tradition, there are also new Perks announced and Cloud titles getting touch controls, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, there are also a selection of titles leaving Game Pass. Make sure you play these before the end of the month, or buy them before that if you intend to keep any. As Game Pass subscribers, you have up to 20% discount.