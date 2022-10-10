Deathloop is part of the Dishonored universe

HQ

It turns out that Arkane's latest action game, Deathloop, is in fact set in the same universe as the Dishonored series. This information comes from game director on the title at Arkane Lyon, Dinga Bakaba, who appeared on the Official Xbox Podcast to confirm the theory.

"Not everyone has seen the same thing. Not everyone has heard the same song that you might have heard hidden somewhere. Not everyone has seen every room, et cetera, et cetera. So, it was nice to see the community peek at the little clues we did sprinkle everywhere that, yes, indeed, we envisioned Deathloop to be happening in the future after Death of the Outsider."

Bakaba did continue and elaborate on the ways the developer connected the two games.

"So, we have a certain timeline to link that and there are a lot of clues, actually, in the game. There are some that are abused, one of them is really spoiler-y, so voila, but there are a lot of small things and some that were under people's noses all the time, but people are just figuring it out."

Have you found any clues that connect Deathloop and Dishonored?