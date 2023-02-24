Deathloop has reached over 5 million players

HQ

Deathloop was originally released as PlayStation console exclusive title back in 2021, despite the fact that Microsoft owned both the developer and franchise. This was a result of a deal penned between Sony and Bethesda before Microsoft bought the latter, but in September it was eventually released for Xbox Series S/X and was added to Game Pass (and PS Plus).

This highly original and stylish title wasn't a big seller from the start, but after being added to Game Pass, it seems like more gamers have discovered this adventure. Now the official Twitter account for the game has revealed that over five million players have visited Blackreef to assassinate the Visionaries, and also included an infograph about top trinkets for Colt and Julianna.

We think this is very well deserved, and if you haven't tried this game yet - you really should.