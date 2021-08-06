Back in April, we were informed that Deathloop had been pushed back to September. Despite seeing many delays, second delays and even third delays happen on other games lately, it seems that Deathloop is not as ill-fated and finally moving towards its release date steadily.

Announced via Twitter, developer Arkane Lyon revealed that Deathloop has gone gold, and asked fans to "get ready to break the timeloop on September 14!". So, if everything goes as expected, soon we will be able to see Deathloop launch on PS5 and PC next month.