Deathloop

Deathloop gets a release window and a new gameplay trailer

The time-tripping actioner from Arkane was once again in the spotlight.

We've been waiting to see more of Deathloop and Sony didn't disappoint during this evening's PlayStation 5 Showcase, where we got a new trailer that offered fresh insight into how this time-looping adventure is going to work.

On top of seeing more of the game and its distinctive visual style, as well as a few tantalising clues as to how its unique time-loop based gameplay will work, we also got a better idea as to when we'll be getting our hands on the game: Deathloop is heading to PS5 (and PC) at some point during Q2 2021.

