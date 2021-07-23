Deathloop developer to host an AMA next week

We're getting close to the release of Arkane Lyon's upcoming single-player shooter Deathloop, which is still slated to arrive this September 14. Following the recent State of Play that delved into the game a little further, we can now look forward to a developer AMA, being hosted on Arkane's Discord channel.

In the announcement post for the AMA, we're told that we can ask "members of the Arkane Lyon dev team" more about Deathloop's "combat mechanics and abilities", which seems like a great opportunity to pick the brains of the talented team who are delivering this chaotic title.

As for when the AMA will be live, we're told that it will be on July 30, at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST.

If you're interested in more Deathloop, be sure to check out our interview with a couple of the developers from Arkane Lyon below.