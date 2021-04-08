Deathloop delayed to September 14

You're watching Advertisements

Arkane Lyon has announced that its upcoming action title Deathloop will no longer make its May 21 release date, and will instead launch a few months down the line on September 14, 2021. The developer revealed the decision over Twitter with an accompanied statement.

"We're committed to quality and preserving our team's ambitions for DEATHLOOP while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane," reads the post. "We'll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish and mind-bending player experience.

We apologize for the extended wait and thank you all for your passion and excitement. It is the fuel that powers our creativity and our hard work. We can't wait to show more DEATHLOOP soon!"

Deathloop isn't the only game that has seen a delay recently. Gotham Knights, Humankind, Back 4 Blood, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have all seen release date changes over the last couple of weeks.