Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo still timed exclusives for PS5

With Microsoft buying ZeniMax, many have wondered what will happen to the upcoming titles Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo, both being timed exclusives for PlayStation 5 - but also made and published by now Microsoft owned companies.

But fortunately (at least for PlayStation 5 owners), nothing will happen. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said to Bloomberg that Microsoft will honor the PlayStation 5 exclusivity for both games, but when it comes to future titles, this will be "on a case by case basis" for other consoles than PC and Xbox One.

As Microsoft likely didn't buy ZeniMax just to get its games on Game Pass (that alone would have been way cheaper than $7.5 billion), but to actually leverage itself and Xbox, we assume there might be some disappointed gamers in the future expecting to play games from companies like Bethesda, Id Software, Arkane, MachineGames, and Tango Gameworks.

Thanks, Jason Schreier.