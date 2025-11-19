Death toll rises to 25 after Russian strikes on western Ukraine

HQ

As we reported earlier today, Russia launched a massive overnight attack across Ukraine, leaving at least 10 dead and 86 injured. Now, we know that the number of victims has risen to at least 25 people killed.

This happened after Russian drones and missiles struck apartment buildings and energy facilities in Ternopil and other parts of western Ukraine overnight. Emergency crews rushed to the scenes, with reports of upper floors of buildings engulfed in flames.

The attacks coincide with Zelensky's visit to Turkey to revive peace negotiations. Ukrainian officials said about 25 people remained missing and called for increased support from allies, including air-defence missiles and continued sanctions on Russia.

Russia denies targeting civilians, claiming the strikes were in response to alleged Ukrainian attacks. Ukrainian officials rejected these claims, describing the assaults as deliberate attacks on citizens and planning to raise the issue at the UN Security Council.