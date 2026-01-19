Death toll rises to 21 in southern Spain high-speed train crash: "A night of deep pain"

HQ

Like we reported earlier, a high-speed train accident in southern Spain initially left 7 dead. Now, authorities confirm that the death toll has risen to 21, with around 100 people injured, including 25 in serious condition, after two trains derailed near Adamuz in Córdoba province on Sunday evening.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was closely following the rescue operations and has cleared his diary to focus on the tragedy. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have also been monitoring the situation, while military and emergency teams are assisting at the crash site.

Pedro Sánchez on X: "Tonight is a night of deep pain for our country due to the tragic railway accident in Adamuz. I want to express my most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. No words can alleviate such immense suffering, but I want them to know that the entire country stands with them in this extremely difficult moment. All emergency services are working in a coordinated manner without rest."

The collision involved an Iryo train traveling from Málaga to Madrid, which derailed and pushed a second Renfe train from Madrid to Huelva off the tracks and down an embankment. Some passengers used emergency hammers to escape from overturned carriages. Local hospitals have been treating the injured, while residents of Adamuz have opened emergency reception centers to shelter survivors.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente described the derailment as "really strange," noting it occurred on a straight stretch of track that had recently been renewed. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and rail services between Madrid and Andalucía remain suspended as investigations continue....