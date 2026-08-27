Death toll of the flood disaster in Nepal and Tibet rises to 165, over 1,500 missing

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The death toll of the devastating series of flash floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet (China) has risen to 162 in Nepal and 3 in China, and over 1,500 people remain missing. In Nepal there are 826 reported missing people, almost 600 are foreigners: 177 are from India, 63 from the US, 34 from Australia, 33 from Britain and 25 from Canada. Hundreds more have been displaced.

In China, there are 558 reported missing people, with 260 being foreigners. The floods, that completely destroyed villages, bridges and roads, is a popular place for pilgrims and trekkers; many victims were found in Kailash Mansarovar, a high-altitude site in ‌Tibet revered by Hindus and Buddhists.

It is not known what caused the floods: the initial theory of an earthquake has been ruled out, and it is believed that the 4.4 magnitude seismic shock was caused by the collapse of a Himalayan glacier, and the ice melted instantly by the impact, causing the gigantic flood in the Lhende River.

Several videos captured by cameras showed the magnitude of the disaster, showing people had nowhere to run when the giant waves and mudslides reached the roads, villages and a hydroelectric power station. Over 35 road bridges, 45 suspension bridges and 40 kilometers of paved roads in Nepal, which complicates rescue missions.