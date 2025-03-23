English
Death toll in Gaza reaches 50,000 as Israel's war with Hamas intensifies

With no end in sight.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 50,000 as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth month, according to the territory's health ministry.

The vast majority of those killed are women and children, as the fighting continues to intensify with Israel resuming airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza. Humanitarian conditions are worsening, with hospitals in ruins and much of Gaza's population displaced.

Israel has warned that the situation will only get worse, with Defense Minister Israel Katz stressing that Israel will maintain a permanent presence in parts of Gaza. For now, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to the escalating violence.

Palestinian children play in front of their destroyed homes during the holy month of Ramadan, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on March 17, 2025 // Shutterstock

