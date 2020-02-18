Death Stranding vinyl album opens pre-orders tomorrow

Death Stranding offered players an exceptionally well-put-together package in which every single aspect perfectly elevated the other. A big part of the stellar package deal was the game's soundtrack by Ludvig Forsell and for those wanting to have the soundtrack play as they go through every-day life at home, the soundtrack is soon to release on vinyl through Mondo.

The gorgeous 3xLP vinyl, which you can peek at below, will be housed in a stunning vinyl sleeve and for those wanting to grab a copy, pre-orders go live at 4pm (GMT) tomorrow.