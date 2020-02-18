Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Death Stranding

Death Stranding vinyl album opens pre-orders tomorrow

The stunning 3xLP Death Stranding vinyl soundtrack will be able to pre-order starting tomorrow.

Death Stranding offered players an exceptionally well-put-together package in which every single aspect perfectly elevated the other. A big part of the stellar package deal was the game's soundtrack by Ludvig Forsell and for those wanting to have the soundtrack play as they go through every-day life at home, the soundtrack is soon to release on vinyl through Mondo.

The gorgeous 3xLP vinyl, which you can peek at below, will be housed in a stunning vinyl sleeve and for those wanting to grab a copy, pre-orders go live at 4pm (GMT) tomorrow.

Death Stranding
Death Stranding

Related texts

Death StrandingScore

Death Stranding
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Kojima fan or not, this is certainly a game to remember."



Loading next content