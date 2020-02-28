Death Stranding teases exciting news for next week

Earlier this week, Kojima Productions decided to follow the stream and cancelled its plans for Game Developers Conference, but it seems like that doesn't necessarily mean the Death Stranding developers won't have exciting news for us.

Aki Saito, the Head of Communications at Kojima Productions, has decided to resurface after staying under the radar for a while by posting the following message and picture on Twitter:

"Sorry to be silent everyone! I've been really busy lately.....I think I can say more soon about what we are going to....."

The definition of the word soon is often extremely vague in the games industry, so this wouldn't exactly be especially newsworthy if it wasn't for the fact that Saito-san seems to have hidden a very interesting detail in the image. Just take a closer look at the note he's writing on. It says "Next Week!". This is a guy that has been working on secret projects for many years, so this is definitely not a mistake. But what could it be? A release date for the PC version of Death Stranding? The long theorised DLC for the game? A tiny tease from the studio's next project or what? Time, as in next week, will tell.