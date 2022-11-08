Death Stranding surpasses the 10 million player milestone

HQ

Death Stranding originally launched back in 2019, and since that year, the game has continued to grow and find success, to the point where three years later, the title has surpassed the 10 million player milestone.

This includes those playing Death Stranding on PS4, PS5, and PC, and as for how much each platform accounts for that 10 million remains to be seen, but it would be interesting to see how exactly the game has fared and grew since arriving on PC Game Pass.

What platform are you playing Death Stranding on these days?