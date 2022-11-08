Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Death Stranding

Death Stranding surpasses the 10 million player milestone

The Kojima Productions title continues to find success years after it originally debuted.

HQ

Death Stranding originally launched back in 2019, and since that year, the game has continued to grow and find success, to the point where three years later, the title has surpassed the 10 million player milestone.

This includes those playing Death Stranding on PS4, PS5, and PC, and as for how much each platform accounts for that 10 million remains to be seen, but it would be interesting to see how exactly the game has fared and grew since arriving on PC Game Pass.

What platform are you playing Death Stranding on these days?

Death Stranding

Related texts

0
Death Stranding (PC)Score

Death Stranding (PC)
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"It's a bit sluggish at the beginning, but I loved the mechanics surrounding my apocalyptic fetch quests across the wastelands of the future."

0
Death StrandingScore

Death Stranding
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Kojima fan or not, this is certainly a game to remember."



