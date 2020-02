Hideo Kojima took to Twitter to announce the fact that the OST (original soundtrack) for Kojima Productions' Death Stranding is now available for purchase and streaming via Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iTunes Store, Pandora and Deezer. The soundtrack features music from Chvrches, Low Roar, Apocalyptica and Silent Poets and you can find each digital storefront and streaming platform through this link.

Did you play Death Stranding?