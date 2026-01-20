Death Stranding, Ninja Gaiden, Resident Evil, and Final Fantasy heading to Game Pass

HQ

As we all know, we are now past the middle of January, and Microsoft is ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to in the second half of the month. This is great news during a period that is fairly empty of new releases. And we strongly doubt that anyone will be disappointed with what is now on offer, as it is a real treat when it comes to quality. Here's what you'll get (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch, games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be available on Game Pass Premium):



Resident Evil Village (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today*



Mio: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - Today*



Death Stranding Director's Cut (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series S/X) - January 21



RoadCraft (PC) - January 21



Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - January 21



The Talos Principle 2 (PC and Xbox Series S/X) - January 27



Anno: Mutationem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox) - January 28



Drop Duchy (Cloud, PC, and Xbox) - January 28



MySims: Cozy Bundle (PC) - January 29*



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - January 29



Indika (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series S/X) - February 2*



Final Fantasy II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - February 3



We may also expect additional titles on Thursday this week, as Microsoft will be kicking off its first event of the year, Xbox Developer Direct. In previous years, Microsoft has offered so-called shadow drops (games released without prior notice) in connection with this, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for more of the same this time around.

Unfortunately, there are also some titles that are on their way out. These will be removed on January 31, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep something: