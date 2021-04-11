Death Stranding made over 23 million euros over the second half of 2020

You're watching Advertisements

A recent half-year earnings report by Digital Bros, the parent company of publisher 505 Games has announced that over the last half of 2020, Kojima Productions' Death Stranding earnt over 20 million euros in sales. The report, that you can find in full here, states that Death Stranding grossed 23.192 million Euros up to December 31, 2020, and considering the title launched on PC in July last year, a lot of this success does seem to point towards the PC version of the game.

To show just how successful Death Stranding seemed to have been on PC, 505 Games' next biggest earner over the same window of time was in fact Control, which sat at 16.039 million euros. This does seem to suggest that Death Stranding was a pretty big success following its PC launch.

In other Hideo Kojima news, it was recently reported that Microsoft are allegedly in talks with Kojima Productions in the hopes of publishing the developer's next game.

Thanks, Eurogamer.