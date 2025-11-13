Gamereactor

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding is getting a 2D spin-off anime in 2027

Death Stranding: Isolations is the working title of the upcoming show.

Hideo Kojima's world of Death Stranding is officially spinning off into anime, as Death Stranding: Isolations (working title) has been revealed. The show is a 2D anime using traditional, hand-drawn styles and acts as a narrative entirely separate from the base game.

As per Kojima Productions' official site, the show is aiming to be released on Disney+ in 2027, and will be executive produced by Kojima himself, with Takayuki Sano directing. Plot details are incredibly light, with us only knowing we'll be following "a young man and woman as they set out on an adventure."

Considering there's potentially two years until we see this anime properly, we probably won't hear more about it until next year, but right now we do have the first poster for the show, which you can check out below.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

