Death Stranding has sold more than 5 million copies

Both Sony and Kojima Productions have been suspiciously quiet about Death Stranding's sales, so it's understandable that some have thought the fascinating game hasn't done especially well commercially. Turns out, there's no need to worry about that.

GamesIndustry.biz has spoken with Jay Boor, head of publishing at Kojima Productions, and he says that Death Stranding had sold through (which means actual sales and not just copies sent to stores) more than 5 million units as of last March. He continues by saying that this means it has performed "quite well", so it at least sounds like Kojima Productions isn't as disappointed as some have claimed lately. Now we'll see if a million or two get added to that number when Death Stranding Director's Cut launches in September.