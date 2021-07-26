English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Death Stranding

Death Stranding has sold more than 5 million copies

Hideo Kojima and Norman Reedus' postman-simulator has done a lot better than many feared.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Both Sony and Kojima Productions have been suspiciously quiet about Death Stranding's sales, so it's understandable that some have thought the fascinating game hasn't done especially well commercially. Turns out, there's no need to worry about that.

GamesIndustry.biz has spoken with Jay Boor, head of publishing at Kojima Productions, and he says that Death Stranding had sold through (which means actual sales and not just copies sent to stores) more than 5 million units as of last March. He continues by saying that this means it has performed "quite well", so it at least sounds like Kojima Productions isn't as disappointed as some have claimed lately. Now we'll see if a million or two get added to that number when Death Stranding Director's Cut launches in September.

Death Stranding

Related texts

Death Stranding (PC)Score

Death Stranding (PC)
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"It's a bit sluggish at the beginning, but I loved the mechanics surrounding my apocalyptic fetch quests across the wastelands of the future."

Death StrandingScore

Death Stranding
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Kojima fan or not, this is certainly a game to remember."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy