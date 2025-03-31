HQ

One of the most anticipated titles of the year is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the direct sequel to the debut feature from Kojima Productions, the studio founded and run by.... Well, by Hideo Kojima. Following the surprisingly long trailer released recently, we now have a rougher idea (with Kojima you can never be 100% sure of what you're looking at) of the story, which is set a few years in the future from the first.

And speaking of the original Death Stranding, it seems that the closeness of DS2 has got a lot of gamers interested in the original instalment, and now Kojima Productions has reported via Bluesky that Death Stranding has passed the 20 million player mark.

Not all of those are copies sold, as the game has been available on PS Plus on a couple of occasions, and is still included in the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogue. Still, it's an enviable figure for any title these days, and it's also a million more than the previous milestone, counted in November 2024.

