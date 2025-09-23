Death Stranding gets the animated treatment in first look at Mosquito

Now that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has made its arrival, it's unclear when we will return to the popular series in an interactive video game format. But the future does at least have a bunch of other Death Stranding projects in the works.

There is a live-action film in development with A24 that will tell a new story in the wider world, but on top of this, there is also an animated movie in production, which is much further along than the A24 epic.

This animated flick is known as Death Stranding: Mosquito, at least for the moment anyway, and it's a flick that will also tell an original story, something that we have been given a taste of in the form of a teaser trailer.

Shared as part of the Kojima Productions 10th Anniversary livestream, this project has been written by Aaron Guzikowski and is being directed by Hiroshi Miyamoto, with the animation handled by ABC Animation Studio. As per the official plot, you'll have to make of it what you can, as it seems to introduce a new character afflicted by tar, who is alongside a canine-like BT, fighting a human porter. As for why, God only knows...

Check out the trailer below for the animated film that doesn't yet have a premiere date.