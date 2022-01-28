Death Stranding Director's Cut will launch on EGS and Steam on March 30

HQ

Not long ago it was revealed that Death Stranding Director's Cut was coming to PC this spring. Now, the specific date has finally been confirmed.

Publisher 505 Games has posted an article, announcing that Death Stranding Director's Cut will launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30, 2022. If you've owned the original Death Stranding on PC, you can choose to update the game for $9.99. As for the full price of Director's Cut, for your reference, if you haven't bought the game in any form yet, would be: £34.99 / €39.99 / $39.99 on Steam and EGS.

Here are the minimum and recommended specs:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 4 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel™ Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

Now it would also be a great timing to get a copy of base game for yourself as on both stores the game is heavily discounted currently in order to celebrate the Lunar New Year:

● Steam Lunar Sale: January 27 - February 3 (70% off), click here

● Epic Games Store Lunar Sale - January 27 - February 10 (65% off) , and Epic users can enjoy a $10 voucher, click here