Death Stranding Director's Cut will be easier and faster

Death Stranding Director's Cut was announced with a very mysterious trailer that didn't reveal much in June before we got a more informative trailer in July, so let's continue the trend with a trailer showing and detailing almost everything worth knowing about the PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Because Geoff Keighley does obviously still have a bromance with Hideo Kojima, which is probably one of the reasons why Death Stranding Director's Cut had the honour of ending tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live show with a close to nine minute gameplay presentation highlighting what's new and improved in this version. This includes some of the new gadgets that will make delivering packages so much easier and faster, a handful of the new activities we can do for funsies or to compete with other players and even another tease for where the story will go when the game launches on September 24.