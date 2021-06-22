Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Death Stranding Director's Cut

Death Stranding Director's Cut seems to be PS5 exclusive

Doesn't look like it will be coming to PC at launch.

During the Summer Game Fest, Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding Director's Cut, and explained that it was coming for PlayStation 5. PC gamers had hoped it would come to PC eventually as well, but judging from the age rating from ESRB, this is nothing we should hope for at this point.

Death Stranding Director's Cut has only been rated for PlayStation 5, and thus this is the only version that will be released. It might still come to PC at some point, but you will surely have to wait for it.

