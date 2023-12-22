Death Stranding Director's Cut isn't coming to iPhone until next year

HQ

As we wind down for the year, we're not really expecting any new releases until 2024 rolls around. However, one game that some had been expecting to show up was Death Stranding Director's Cut on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

As confirmed by publisher 505 Games over on Twitter/X, it has been revealed that the port won't be arriving this year, but instead will launch early next year. Only a little more time is said to be needed, so here's hoping we're not in for a long wait.

Already, Death Stranding Director's Cut and the base game are available on PS5, PS4, and PC. We're currently awaiting news on the upcoming sequel, Death Stranding 2, but Hideo Kojima is also working on a horror game with Jordan Peele.