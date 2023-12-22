Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Death Stranding Director's Cut

Death Stranding Director's Cut isn't coming to iPhone until next year

The original release was planned for 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As we wind down for the year, we're not really expecting any new releases until 2024 rolls around. However, one game that some had been expecting to show up was Death Stranding Director's Cut on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

As confirmed by publisher 505 Games over on Twitter/X, it has been revealed that the port won't be arriving this year, but instead will launch early next year. Only a little more time is said to be needed, so here's hoping we're not in for a long wait.

Already, Death Stranding Director's Cut and the base game are available on PS5, PS4, and PC. We're currently awaiting news on the upcoming sequel, Death Stranding 2, but Hideo Kojima is also working on a horror game with Jordan Peele.

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Related texts



Loading next content