Death Stranding
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Death Stranding: Director's Cut has been revealed at Summer Game Fest

This version looks to include additional content and next-gen optimisations.

During this year's Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley's best pal Hideo Kojima stopped by for a little chat. Here it seemed that the industry veteran had nothing to announce as of present, but that turned out to be just another tease. He concluded their conversation by revealing that Death Standing: Director's Cut would be coming soon to PlayStation 5.

Besides a short trailer which saw protagonist Sam jump into a box Metal Gear Solid style, not too much was revealed about this upcoming version of the game. We can assume with it coming to PS5 that it will have some next-gen optimisations and its name suggests to that it will include cut content.

Keighley noted at the end of the trailer that "the full reveal is just weeks away."

Death Stranding

