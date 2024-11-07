English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Death Stranding Director's Cut

Death Stranding Director's Cut arrives today as a surprise Xbox release

And Kojima Productions' game has a special launch offer of 50% off.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hideo Kojima and Microsoft have been strengthening their relationship for some time now. The studio led by the charismatic creative is currently working on an Xbox-exclusive title, and now we see the two companies coming together again with their first release as an independent studio.

Death Stranding Director's Cut has arrived unannounced on Xbox today. The title is available from this morning on Microsoft's gaming ecosystem, and is being offered at 50% off its recommended retail price for two weeks.

If you've been waiting for the chance to play it and you own an Xbox Series or PC, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Related texts



Loading next content