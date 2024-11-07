Death Stranding Director's Cut arrives today as a surprise Xbox release

HQ

Hideo Kojima and Microsoft have been strengthening their relationship for some time now. The studio led by the charismatic creative is currently working on an Xbox-exclusive title, and now we see the two companies coming together again with their first release as an independent studio.

Death Stranding Director's Cut has arrived unannounced on Xbox today. The title is available from this morning on Microsoft's gaming ecosystem, and is being offered at 50% off its recommended retail price for two weeks.

If you've been waiting for the chance to play it and you own an Xbox Series or PC, this is an opportunity not to be missed.