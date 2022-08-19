Death Stranding confirmed for Game Pass

HQ

Earlier this week, Death Stranding was heavily teased by the PC Game Pass account on Twitter, which led to most people thinking the Kojima Productions hit was going to be added for Microsoft's subscription service.

And sure enough, now this has been confirmed and it will be added on August 23. On Xbox Wire we can read that the game will have "such features as ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rate, and cross-over content from some very well-known franchises". You will of course also be able to get Xbox Achievements for the game. People playing the Game Pass version will also be treated to:

• Chiral Gold / Omnireflector "Ludens Mask" Sunglasses (Color Variant)

• Gold and Silver Power Skeleton

• Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton

• Gold and Silver Armor Plate

It should be pointed out that this only applies to the PC version of Game Pass and is the base game (not the Director's Cut), but the Director of Global Community at 505 Games, Antonela Pounder, says we can expect a "Q&A guide" which should explain more. If Death Stranding for Game Pass supports cloud gaming as well, then it will be playable on Xbox as well (and smartphones, tablets, old laptops and so on).

Check out the Game Pass trailer for Death Stranding below.