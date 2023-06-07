Death Stranding and upcoming Kojima games also coming to Mac

HQ

As well as announcing its upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset, Apple unveiled a host of new hardware at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference event taking place these days. But it also had a moment to present some good news for those MacOS users who are missing compatible games. And it did so from the mouth of a legend: Hideo Kojima.

The CEO and founder of Kojima Productions appeared on the broadcast of Monday's event to confirm that Death Stranding Director's Cut will have Mac compatibility this year 2023, and that future games released by the studio will also have it, which obviously includes Death Stranding 2.

"Death Stranding Director's Cut on the Mac takes full advantage of the latest Apple technologies to provide the best experience to our fans."

"I was blown away by the power of Apple silicon and Metal 3, with its modern rendering pipeline, and the amazing graphical fidelity delivered by MetalFX upscaling."

Kojima seems very happy with the new developments in Apple's hardware configuration. Pre-orders for Death Stranding Director's Cut on Mac will begin "very soon".