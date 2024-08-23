Death Stranding 2 will get a new trailer at Tokyo Game Show in September

HQ

Some of you might have noticed that Hideo Kojima and the other talented developers at Kojima Productions have started sharing hints about famous people being in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach again. This lead to quite a few theories about the game getting a new trailer at Gamescom, but we'll have to wait a bit longer than that.

PlayStation reveals that Kojima Productions will have a special Death Stranding 2: On the Beach presentation at 2. 30 AM BST / 3.30 AM CEST on the 29th of September. The show will last approximately an hour, so expect to see more footage from the game, information about famous people being in it and more.