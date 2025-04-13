Death Stranding 2 will allow players to defeat bosses without using violence

HQ

For those of you who'd rather soak in the world than fight your way through it, you'll be pleased to know that Death Stranding 2 will let you do exactly that. It's been revealed that one of the many in-game settings allows you to defeat bosses without resorting to violence.

Kojima explained that the feature was specifically designed for players who struggle with reflex-based gameplay or simply prefer to immerse themselves in the world and narrative instead of all the action. And honestly, there's absolutely nothing wrong with making Death Stranding 2 more accessible by letting players tailor the experience to their individual playstyles. Wouldn't you agree?

Is this a feature more games should include?