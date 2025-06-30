Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was the UK's physical top-seller last week

HQ

Going into June 2025, it was clear that there were two massive games worth keeping an eye on. Mario Kart World kicked off the month with the Nintendo Switch 2 and was very recently followed by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Unsurprisingly, since its arrival Mario Kart World has been a boxed behemoth, in the UK at least, topping the physical sales charts across the nation, but it was just unseated by Kojima Productions' sequel.

According to The Game Business' Christopher Dring, Death Stranding 2 topped the physical charts in the last week, but there was a mighty big catch. The total physical sales were a fraction of what Death Stranding achieved in 2019, with boxed sales down a whopping 66%. Granted, this is due to two core reasons, one being the decline of physical media and the latter being the fact that DS2 had a grander emphasis on digital sales.

As for how physical sales stacked up otherwise, after DS2 and MKW, Switch and Switch 2 seemed to be king once more, driving sales in Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Hogwarts Legacy, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which made up the rest of the top five.