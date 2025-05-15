Death Stranding 2: On the Beach to get launch World Tour

HQ

Without question, one of the biggest games of June 2025 is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the follow-up to Kojima Productions' divisive yet ultimately highly successful adventure. The title will debut on PS5 on June 26, and with that coming up the Japanese developer has revealed that a World Tour is being planned to make its arrival.

The tour will take the game to 12 locations around the globe, for a series of opportunities that will include "special guests and events at each stop". The exact dates and cities of choice have been revealed, with the tour beginning in Los Angeles on June 8th, conveniently around the Summer Game Fest period.



8th June - Los Angeles



14th June - Sydney



26th June - Tokyo



28th June - Paris



30th June - London



4th July - Seoul



6th July - Taipei



9th July - Hong Kong



12th July - Shanghai



August - Riyadh



October - Sao Paulo



November - Lucca



We're told to expect more information about each stop as they near, but if there are special guests planned, perhaps it's reasonable to assume that some of its star-studded and global cast will pop up. Maybe we'll get to see Norman Reedus or Elle Fanning in America, Léa Seydoux in France, Shioli Kutsuna in Japan, maybe even Ella Purnell in the UK as the actress did previously have meetings with Kojima about something...

