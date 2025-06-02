Death Stranding 2: On the Beach to get Game Premiere event as part of Summer Game Fest

HQ

The Summer Game Fest proceedings continue to get busier and busier. What will start on Friday with the live Geoff Keighley-hosted SGF showcase, will expand into a Day of the Devs broadcast, an Xbox Games Showcase, and countless other events. Another addition is related to one of June's biggest launches, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, as the Kojima Productions title will be getting a dedicated Game Premiere event in Los Angeles.

Hosted at The Orpheum Theatre and as part of the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach World Tour, this event will bring together special guests and game director Hideo Kojima, for a live demonstration of the game.

It will be happening on June 9th at 3:00 BST / 4:00 CEST, and you can head over here to watch it live.

The exact specifics of what to expect are outlined as the following: "Hideo Kojima will join Geoff Keighley to celebrate the game's upcoming launch with a panel discussion with special guests and an exclusive live demonstration of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach."