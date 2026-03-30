Death Stranding 2: On the Beach reportedly now a two-million seller following PC launch

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When Death Stranding 2: On the Beach arrived last year, the game proved to be a massive hit critically among reviewers and the fans who played it, but it was never a runaway commercial success, with around 1.6 million PS5 copies moved to date. However, the recent arrival on PC has proven to be beneficial for the game in many senses, with new data from Alinea Analytics suggesting that as many as 425,000 units has been sold on PC in its first week.

This data, while unconfirmed by Sony or Kojima Productions, would see DS2 now being a two-million seller, with PC accounting for nearing a quarter of the total sales for the game despite only being on the market on the platform for around two weeks.

This information does then also throw another spanner into Sony's supposed plans to make first-party single-player games PlayStation exclusives full-stop, with no PC editions whatsoever. This data, including the latest information from Marathon's commercial performance, suggests that Sony could be missing out on a massive audience, even if that does come at a cost elsewhere.

Have you played Death Stranding 2: On the Beach yet? If not, check out our review of the PC edition here.