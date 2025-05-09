Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Recap - What we know so far

HQ

The upcoming sequel to Death Stranding, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, promises a more dynamic and immersive experience than its predecessor. Its director and mastermind behind the entire project Hideo Kojima has stated that the game is "tighter, more peaceful, more dynamic, more exciting", with a focus on improving the pacing and gameplay systems. Its plot is set eleven months after the first game, where we will once again control Sam Porter Bridges, who now lives in Mexico with his daughter Lou. The story begins with Sam's peaceful life interrupted by the return of Fragile, who sends him on a mission to connect Mexico and, later, Australia, to the Chiral Network.

Now that the game has four difficulty levels (Story, Casual, Normal, and Brutal), the pacing has been improved so that players, whether veterans, those who played the original long ago or even those who are new to its universe for the first time, will quickly get hooked into the action. The world itself is much more varied, with new environments such as deserts, jungles and cities, and will feature more extreme weather conditions such as sandstorms, floods, and avalanches that affect gameplay, including cargo temperature as well as weight.

Combat plays a bigger role in DS2, with Kojima responding to fan requests for more action inspired by his Metal Gear Solid era. Players can now engage in intense firefights or silent takedowns, especially in enemy bases found in Mexico and Australia. With new human enemy types such as bandits and survivors, players have plenty of customisation options and combat strategies.

This is an ad:

DS2: One the Beach features an expanded skill tree, with upgrades to skills such as stamina, stealth, and combat prowess, as well as a host of new tools, such as a powerful pair of gloves for punching mecha, an otter hat, and even a robotic truck arm that automatically grabs. In addition, side missions now offer significant rewards, such as special weapon schematics, narrative bonuses, and skill points that unlock useful upgrades for Sam.

In terms of connectivity and player/player interaction, Death Stranding 2 has expanded its asynchronous online features, including new structures such as zip lines, free-floors, and ramps that launch Sam into the air. We'll also be able to customise his cargo backpack with accessories such as extra ammo pouches and shields, as well as modifying vehicles with machine guns or automated package retrieval systems. There is a wide range of weapons, from pistols and shotguns to the unique "blood boomerang" and the Bola Gun, and combat against the BTs is more engaging, with new enemy types that can physically see Sam, adding more depth to the gameplay. Music lovers will also enjoy a music player that allows them to play a customised playlist as they move around the world.

With these exciting new additions, the game promises to be a robust and constantly evolving experience for long-time fans and newcomers alike. We're ready to return to the Beach on June 26.

This is an ad: