Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PC)

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When is a game art? Is it when a game is so out there that everything going on is almost incomprehensible, yet still resonates with the player? Or is it a cohesive experience that can also be enjoyed by the more "casual gamer"? I'd say you rarely see the latter example, but if I had to define Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, that's the label I'd attach to Hideo Kojima's masterpiece. I've got Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on PC, and here you can really see this masterpiece shine.

Not much has been added to the PC version, but there is still quite a bit more than in many other PlayStation ports and that's absolutely brilliant. Kojima and his developers have added cutscenes that were originally cut, and these are being added to both the PC and PlayStation 5 versions. It's absolutely brilliant, as they give the game even more of that distinct Kojima vibe that's so uniquely his. If you've played his other games, you know exactly the madness and depth it brings to the game world, where you just think, "This is so fantastic, childish at times", but also just lovely to see more of these expressions from Kojima's twisted mind. It's like The Lord of the Rings: Extended Edition, where the added cutscenes create a deeper world, making the experience even more exciting.

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There's also a new difficulty level for those masochists who didn't think the original was hard enough. I've had plenty of trouble on the normal difficulty, so I didn't dig too deep, but what I did try quickly showed me that you need to know all the mechanics the game throws at you to survive. If you don't, you'll get a proper thrashing. I found that out the hard way. It's great that those who've mastered the game can now embark on an even more challenging adventure in this broken world. On top of that, you can replay the boss fights, which is brilliant as they're wonderfully designed and act as little puzzles in their own right, and the fact that Sam "Porter" Bridges can defend himself better than in the first game makes them even more fun.

Then we come to the features exclusive to the PC, and whilst they aren't necessarily the big-ticket items, this is where the experience starts to change. So let's take a look at what the PC can add to this fantastic game.

The first thing you notice is that there's a whole host of graphical bells and whistles you can switch on. There's frame generation and limited ray-tracing, for those with a graphics card that can handle it, and fortunately mine can, even though my cooler starts to whine when everything's maxed out. On the other hand, I've rarely experienced a game that looks as good as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The first game looked fantastic too, especially the landscapes, but in the sequel it feels almost photorealistic as you run through the barren areas, which give a sense of isolation, but also a strange calm amidst all the destruction. When you see the shadowy BTs, it's a pure particle spectacle, and it looks absolutely stunning. Even when I turned the settings down, the game maintained a high visual standard. It's a showcase of what you can get out of modern hardware when a developer has a clear vision.

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Other things the PC version does better than any other platform are high resolutions, frame rates, and scaling. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach supports it all, so you can push the game quite far if you have the kit for it. Mouse and keyboard are also an option, but I'm not entirely sure if they're better than a controller. The port clearly feels designed for a controller, particularly because many actions require holding buttons down for extended periods, rather than utilising the keyboard's many capabilities. This made getting to grips with the controls on PC a bit of a struggle at first and in tense situations I often hit the wrong buttons. It got better over time, but I do think the menus could be better adapted for those of us playing with a mouse and keyboard.

This is also where the port falls short the most. There's what I'd call "button bloat", where the same buttons are used in different combinations depending on the situation. This means you sometimes have to make quite precise inputs at the most inopportune moments and that can lead to mistakes that feel unnecessary. That's why I'd definitely recommend playing with a controller, even on PC. It's a bit of a shame, as I'm sure it could have been made more intuitive.

But once everything is up and running and you've got the hang of the controls, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a delight on PC. Moving through an almost lifeless desert, which most of all resembles a lunar landscape, is an experience in itself. It was the same in the first game, but here it feels even more intense. When you sneak through areas with BTs, which leave handprints in the ground, and you hold your breath as they pass, there aren't many games that can create the same tension. Later, when the snow hits, the atmosphere changes completely, and the landscape suddenly feels alive and hostile in a whole new way. The snow looks fantastic, and the varying depths create new challenges that you constantly have to take into account.

The cutscenes are also in a league of their own on PC. You can really see the love that Kojima Productions has put into them. The characters look even sharper than on the PlayStation 5 and I've rarely experienced feeling so much for the many supporting characters you meet along the way. You can almost see every single pore in their skin and the facial expressions are impressive.

So if you're playing with a controller and have a reasonably good PC, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the ultimate version right now. If you want to experience this classic and have the opportunity, this is definitely the version I'd recommend. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a masterpiece and as close to art as a game can get. For me, it's one of those games where you sometimes forget you're sitting there playing and you're just in it. It's fantastic.