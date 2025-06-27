Death Stranding 2: On the Beach original soundtrack hits streaming platforms

HQ

Yesterday saw the official release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the highly anticipated sequel to Kojima Productions' debut feature film, written, directed and produced by, you guessed it, Hideo Kojima.

The title is already selling like hot cakes, and is enjoying an extraordinary reception from critics and the public (including us here at Gamereactor), with all sorts of promotional materials, such as a new wearable inspired by the game, being added to the mix.

But Death Stranding 2 is more than just unique gameplay. It's a truly captivating, immersive experience, and proof of that is its original soundtrack. We're not talking about Kojima's famous playlist, full of hits and well-known bands and singers, but the tracks created especially for the game by musician Ludvig Forssell.

There are 56 audio tracks, three and a half hours long, which have just hit the Spotify and Apple Music platforms. If you've been looking to relive Sam Porter Bridges' new journey in your time away from Dualsense, be sure to bookmark this playlist.