HQ

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been charming and puzzling players alike, so now's a great time to enhance the experience with some themed gear. Sony has released a limited run of Death Stranding 2-inspired DualSense controllers, created in collaboration with Kojima Productions.

The controller comes in the same packaging as any standard DualSense. Sure, the side of the box features images of the special edition design, but the overall layout sticks to Sony's familiar packaging style. Inside, you'll find the usual legal papers, the controller wrapped in soft protective plastic, and supported by a recyclable cardboard insert. No USB charging cable is included, and Sony warns you about that right on the box.

Just like the packaging, the controller itself doesn't differ in functionality or features from a regular DualSense. Its sturdy build and high-quality components ensure a great gameplay experience, especially in Death Stranding 2, which makes excellent use of DualSense's many standout features. The touchpad adds depth to gameplay, offering intuitive controls for navigating menus and activating maps. Adaptive triggers make shooting weapons feel more natural thanks to dynamic resistance. Haptic feedback is impressively precise, making the experience more immersive. The built-in speaker enhances the atmosphere by delivering in-game sounds during key moments. Plus, it includes a microphone, USB-rechargeable battery, and a handy share button to optimise your play sessions

This is an ad:

All of this is also available in the standard DualSense, so I was left hoping for some kind of unique feature in this limited edition. At the very least, it would've been fun if Death Stranding 2 recognised the controller and offered a small bonus or easter egg, like it does when you play on your birthday.

So what makes the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense special? The colour scheme and printed graphics. The design draws inspiration from the in-game faction Drawbridge. Their submarine-like vessel travels through black "oil," making the controller's black base an obvious choice. Both grips feature stylish orange markings, dotted lines enclosing cryptic numbers, cubes, symbols, and barcodes to create a sci-fi vibe. The touchpad is mostly orange too, printed with the Drawbridge logo and its slogan for a finishing touch. On the underside, you'll find the game's logo alongside the usual branding and warnings.

Don't get me wrong, the controller looks cool. But considering the source material's originality and visual richness, the final design feels like it took the path of least resistance. Since this is a limited edition, why not include a clip-on mini Dollman figure, part of the Drawbridge crew? Or Fragile's robotic hands as button covers when the controller's idle? How about sticky, oil-textured grips for better handling? Or a fabric wrap mimicking Sam's sci-fi workwear? With so many creative possibilities, the simple printed graphics and logos feel like a bit of a missed opportunity. Still, I'll admit, playing Death Stranding 2 with this controller does add a subtle layer of atmosphere.

This is an ad:

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a fascinating game, and it's always welcome to see stylish accessories tied to standout titles. A themed PlayStation DualSense controller is a great idea to make gameplay more engaging. The already excellent DualSense is a fantastic piece of hardware, and this limited edition adds a touch of flair, even if it's a minimalist one. At least the price tag doesn't reflect the exclusivity.