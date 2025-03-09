Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches on PS5 on June 26, new 10-minute trailer released

HQ

Sony and Kojima Productions have announced the release for Death Stranding 2: On the beach, as well as premiering a 10-minute trailer. It has been revealed at the start of a panel at the SXSW in Austin, Texas, featuring Hideo Kojima, Troy Baker and Norman Reedus. You can watch the panel here, with new details about the upcoming PlayStation 5 game.

The trailer, as you can imagine from a 10-minute trailer probably edited by Kojima himself, is very spoilery, so be warned. It does feature a lot of gameplay moments, including combat, new and old characters, as well as new, huge enemies. If you don't want to be spoiled, you can just remember one thing: the game launches on June 26, exclusively on PS5.

Kojima has also announced editions for Death Stranding 2. The game will launch with a Collector's Edition with a 15" Magellan Man statue, a dollman figurine, art cards, a letter from Hideo Kojima, and some in-game items, for 229.99 USD. The digital deluxe edition will also include all those in-game items and two-days early access for 79.99 USD. The standard edition costs the regular 69.99 USD.

Pre-order for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach of any kind will also include in-game content (a custom hologram and some battle skeletons). Pre-orders open on March 17 and the game launched on June 26. You can find more information about the editions here.