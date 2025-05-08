Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is getting a limited edition DualSense controller

HQ

This June will be all about Hideo Kojima and Death Stranding once again. The sequel to the polarising game is set to make its debut on June 26, and with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach almost here, PlayStation and Kojima Productions has revealed a new limited edition DualSense controller themed after the title.

This controller will be the base DualSense model, except it has been styled to reflect the game. This includes having an insignia painted onto it, alongside the motto of Drawbridge in bright orange. The majority of the controller's body comes in black otherwise, making it ideal for anyone currently using Midnight Black plates for their PlayStation 5 console.

The controller will be launching on June 26 in line with the game itself. It will set purchasers back £74.99/€84.99/$84.99, with pre-orders beginning from May 22. You can snag one of these accessories by heading to PlayStation Direct, but it is worth noting that the controller is limited, meaning you might need to fight and be fast to secure one.

