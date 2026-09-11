Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has reportedly crossed 2.5 million sold copies

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In a recent report from Alinea Analytics focussed on the sales performance of recent Sony Interactive Entertainment first-party projects, it's revealed Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has overcome an admirable sales milestone.

The sequel project has supposedly now crossed the 2.5 million sales milestone, with the majority of these sales, unexpectedly, being on PS5. We say unexpectedly as for a while Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was entirely exclusive to Sony's latest system. It has since also come to Steam on PC, which does account for a good amount of sales, but it has yet to announce plans for Xbox.

As for the sales split, we're told Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has topped 2.5 million, with 1.8 million coming from PS5 and 700,000 from PC. Adding to this is the information one million of this total was moved in the game's first two months between June and July 2025. Likewise, the total revenue for the game so far is around $170 million.

Have you played Death Stranding 2: On the Beach yet?