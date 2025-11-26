LIVE
      Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

      Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been rated for PC

      Kojima Productions' sequel seems to be sacrificing its complete PS5 exclusivity somewhat soon.

      While there is no official information on this front from Kojima Productions or Sony Interactive Entertainment, the latest update from the ESRB all but confirms that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach won't be a PS5 exclusive for that much longer.

      A new rating has popped up on the ESRB website that reveals that the acclaimed sequel has been rated for the PC platform, meaning while the game will likely continue to operate as a PS5 console exclusive for a good while longer, fans on PC may be able to get their hands on the game sooner rather than later.

      The key thing to remember is that no official news has been shared as of yet, but there are coincidences lining up in regards to this, as ratings don't tend to happen unless a launch or a reveal is planned somewhat imminently. Likewise, The Game Awards are around two weeks away, and Hideo Kojima and Geoff Keighley have a strong relationship that frequently culminates with Kojima Productions reveals, news, and appearances at Keighley-created shows.

      So perhaps DS2: On the Beach will present its PC edition in a couple of weeks. What do you think?

      Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

