Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has already sold well over a million copies, according to analysts

HQ

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach only launched just over a week ago, but already it seems to have attracted a large amount of sales. It appears that the game passed the 1 million copies sold mark by the end of June, just a few days following its launch.

According to analysts at Ampere (via The Game Business), Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sold 1.4 million units by the end of June. While the launch figures of the original game remain largely unknown, it had broken even according to Kojima by May 2020 after a launch in November the year before.

Nowadays, we often see developers shouting from the rooftops once their game reaches 1 million copies sold. If anyone is going to break trends, though, it's Kojima Productions, and so it's possible we won't see a celebration of a sales milestone for some time from the acclaimed developer.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is out now on PS5.