Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has already gone gold

Just yesterday, we told you all about some features that will be made available in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach when it launches on June 26 on PS5, alongside a limited edition DualSense controller. Now, to add to this we can add that the Kojima Productions game has actually already gone gold.

As noted in a post on social media, we're told:

"DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH has gone gold

"The journey begins soon — just a little longer until June 26".

This is particularly impressive since the game is still over six weeks away from actually launching, but it should absolutely settle any concerns you may have about it arriving on time, as going gold means that the game is finished and ready to be shipped.