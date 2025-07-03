Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Guide - 10 tips and tricks for connecting Australia

HQ

It has been around a week since Death Stranding 2: On the Beach arrived on PS5 and no doubt many of you have been trekking through its versions of Mexico and Australia in an attempt to further connect the world. There will be experts among you, familiar with the tricks of the trade that goes into being a Porter, but if you're newer or perhaps out of practice, we've cooked up this handy guide to help you complete your immense goal. So, here are 10 tips and tricks for connecting Australia.

1. Equip and wear an exoskeleton

It sounds almost trivial but as soon as you unlock exoskeletons, be sure to fabricate and equip one. It's almost non-negotiable for Death Stranding games, as these battery-powered suits make movement and terrain traversal all the easier, on top of increasing the amount of weight you can carry. And the best part is that in DS2, you get access to exoskeletons almost as soon as you arrive in Australia, by reaching the Western Environmental Observatory in the south-west. As for which exo is best suited for your needs, that choice is entirely up to you. Just make sure you're wearing an exo at all times.

2. Don't fear Mules, rather hunt them down

When you first come across Mules in DS1, it's almost frightening, as they ambush you while you're poorly equipped to take them on. In DS2, this is far from the case as you'll have weapons early, and frankly this is enough to make you the hunter and not the hunted. So buy into that. When you come across Mules, gun them down and incapacitate them. Why? Because then you can loot their bases for all the resources they hold and also to reduce the Mule influence on the map, making traversal easier, at least temporarily...

3. Stack and smartly plan your deliveries

Another Death Stranding staple. Sometimes you'll be backtracking around the world and others simply heading past already unlocked facilities. When you do, drop by, check their order tab, and see if you can pick up any outstanding deliveries that you can turn in on your way to your true destination. This will help increase your standing with the various APAC and Prepper bases and further open the door to better equipment and more resources.

4. Get a trusty and well-equipped truck

There are two core vehicle types in DS2 to use, with one being the tricycle and the other being a proper truck. Both are great options, but getting a trusty truck, one that you've even customised with added extras like a bigger battery or sticky guns to automatically pick up lost packages and resources while you're travelling, is a great way to make DS2 much easier. Namely, you can carry way more without facing issues from intricate deliveries, such as temperature-specific orders, and you'll be much faster travelling around the map, so quick that you can even zoom through BT territory without being caught.

Hot tip: Sometimes you won't even need to fabricate your own truck as you may be able to snag a community-built model that already has advanced tools and doodads equipped. Like!

5. Connect each region as you go - including the ones separate from the narrative

Much of the core story will ask you to connect Australia, visiting APAC core facilities and Preppers along the way. There are moments however where you don't visit some shelters, and it's a great idea to simply go out of your way and connect these to the Chiral Network anyway. The reason being is that then you have a completely connected world where community-constructions pop up and so do the necessary infrastructure elements too.

As for how you go about connecting regions that you don't naturally visit, there are two methods. The first is to simply wait until an order to these shelters arrive to take you there, and the alternative is to find some lost order around the world and then take it to them directly. It's that easy.

6. Claim resources and put them to good use in the world

As you unlock shelters and even upgrade them by completing more deliveries, you'll have "more resources allocated to you," as they like to frequently inform you. That's handy for fabricating tools and weapons but typically you'll have so many at your disposal that you will never run out. Unless, and it's worth coming back to Point 4 here, you claim these resources, stack them in your truck, and then carry them around the world to invest them in infrastructure and community projects.

7. Spend time helping the community upgrading infrastructure

Building on the latter point, infrastructure and ensuring you spend time building it up is key for two reasons. The first is that navigating Australia is way easier when you can rely on roads that remove the strain of dwindling batteries and monorails that make travel almost autonomous, and the second is that they are a veritable gold mine for amassing likes and building up your Strand connection rating. Seriously, put some resources in roads and monorails and watch as the community lifts you up onto their shoulders. It's a very fulfilling experience, to say the least.

8. Activate the upgrade module that highlights areas at risk of environmental hazard

Moving away from the infrastructure theme, another great piece of advice is to wisely spend your APAS Enhancement budget. One great investment, for example, is to activate the module that highlights if your PCC creation, ladder, or climbing anchors are at risk of being destroyed by a natural disaster. It may seem trivial, but knowing that your placement of a ladder or a bridge will get wiped away the next time a flash flood sweeps through may just impact your decision on where you place it.

Hot tip: The APAS Enhancements that enable a greater number of community-built items to appear and easier sharing of likes will also make improving your Strand connection significantly simpler.

9. Speedrun through BT threat zones by getting caught

Back in Point 4, we noted that you can drive through a lot of BT zones without being caught using a vehicle, but what do you do when you have to proceed on foot? There's actually a very simple idea here that is perhaps a little counterintuitive to some. If, for example, BTs are inhabiting a facility that you need to infiltrate, you could (and yes, this may sound mad) get caught. The reason being is that if you let a BT drag you off to start a mini-boss fight, once you've overcome that enemy, the BT threat in the area will be neutralised, letting the sun shine again and enabling you to explore without issue. Plus, you'll get a ton of Chiralium for defeating the boss.

Obviously, the catch is that these fights can be a bit messy, oftentimes even seeing you lose your backpack while the BT is dragging you away. A helpful fix is to keep weapons on your tool rack, your pistol holster full, your utility pouch full of blood bags, your grenade slot stacked, and any other weapons attached to Sam's shoulders or hips rather than just in your backpack at all times.

10. Silenced weapons are a game-changer

And speaking of weaponry, there's a great technique that will make you feared among Mules, almost as though they're being hunted by Solid Snake himself. Silenced weapons. Yep, it's as straightforward as that, and you can get these quite easily, with silenced tranquilliser sniper rifles coming from The Lone Commander (the second shelter you head to in Australia), and silenced assault rifles coming from The Data Scientist in central-northern Australia, for starters.

Hopefully these tips and tricks will help you, and your connected community, better bring Australia together and make Death Stranding 2: On the Beach all the more of an enjoyable experience.