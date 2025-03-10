Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets a limited edition Hamilton watch

HQ

As well as the lofty $230 Collector's Edition for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, if you want to show your ultimate commitment to Kojima's latest release, there's a £1400 watch for you to take a gander at as well.

The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach watch by Hamilton is an American Classic Boulton that is modelled off the timepiece worn by Neil in the game. It costs £1380 and only 2000 units of the watch are being made.

The case is made from titanium and has an open case back with the Death Stranding logo. It comes with special hour and minute hands, as well as seven sapphire crystals. Also, it'll come with a unique cleaning cloth. Check out all the specs and details here.

