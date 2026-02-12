Gamereactor

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach arrives on the 19th of March on PC

"Kept you waiting, huh?"

Considering the first game was brought out for PC some months after its PlayStation launch, it's no surprise that we see Death Stranding 2: On the Beach's PC port at tonight's PlayStation State of Play, but it's still nice that it's here. Arriving some nine months after the PS5 release in June, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach comes to PC this March.

As you can expect, it comes with plenty of PC-specific features. Ultra widescreen, unlocked framerate, DualSense controller support, frame gen, and more will be brought to the game (DualSense support was already there of course, but it's nice to be able to get the controller's benefits on a non-PS5 platform). Considering how phenomenal Death Stranding 2 looks on PS5, we can only imagine how great it'll look on PC. Here's hoping it can perform without the latest cards, though.

With this port's arrival in March, this is likely the last Death Stranding-related game release we'll see for some time. Luckily, Kojima isn't slowing down production, and is bringing a lot more games to a lot more platforms soon. OD, Physint, and knowing the auteur, there's likely some secrets cooking too.

HQ

