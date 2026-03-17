Death Stranding 2: On the Beach adding new difficulty mode, more cutscenes, and replayable bosses in major update

HQ

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach comes to PC this week, and while Kojima's latest epic coming to a new platform is enough of a headline on its own, a major update is going to be included for the game, on both PS5 and PC. This update brings quite a lot of additional content, including some cut from the base game, as well as gameplay changes brought about by player feedback.

Kojima explained the changes himself on the Japanese radio show Spacewalk (via MP1st), the details of which were then collated by KAMI on Twitter/X. A new difficulty mode, To The Wilder, has been added, which makes the game even more challenging. There will be replayable boss fights, new items, more cutscenes cut from the original release, an ultrawide mode on PS5, new footage, gameplay adjustments, and more.

This update arrives on the 19th of March, which is when the PC version of the game releases. This is the first major update for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in a few months, and looks to compensate for the wait with what seems to be a boatload of new content. We're sure to see the full patch notes later this week, when the game officially launches on PC.